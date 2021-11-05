Nyheim Hines' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Colts' Win over Jets on TNF

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Jonathan Taylor is still the Indianapolis Colts' top running back. However, Nyheim Hines' fantasy stock rose following a 45-30 win over the New York Jets on Thursday night.

Hines, who is second on the depth chart behind Taylor, had six carries for a season-high 74 yards and one touchdown against New York. He also had four catches for 34 yards.

The 24-year-old entered Thursday's game with 35 carries for 117 yards and one touchdown, in addition to 20 catches for 153 yards.

Hines saw more looks against the Jets with wide receiver T.Y. Hilton out due to a concussion. Don't expect him to have similar production in the coming weeks, especially if Hilton returns.

Taylor entered Thursday's game against New York with a team-high 649 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. He sees the field more frequently and will continue to do so through the remainder of the season unless he gets injured.

However, Hines might be a solid addition for next weekend as the Colts are slated to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have allowed the third-most rushing touchdowns in the NFL. But there's a caveat.

Hines is rostered in 53 percent of Yahoo Sports fantasy leagues, so fantasy managers will be lucky if they can snag him this far into the season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Overall, the fourth-round pick probably isn't a good pickup for the future when considering the teams Indy has to play in the coming weeks. After facing the Jags, the Colts will face the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buffalo's defense has allowed just 86.6 (four yards per attempt) rushing yards per game this season and 182.4 passing yards per game. Those both rank toward the best in the NFL.

Tampa Bay's rushing defense has been the best in the league this year, allowing just 78 yards per game and 3.9 yards per attempt. Hines would have to be more of a threat in the passing game to have an impact against the Buccaneers.