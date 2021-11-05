Jets' Mike White Exits vs. Colts with Forearm Injury; Josh Johnson Replaces

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The New York Jets' injury issues at quarterback continue to get worse.

Backup QB Mike White suffered a right forearm injury during the first quarter of Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts and was replaced by third-string signal-caller Josh Johnson.

White appeared to suffer the injury on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore.

White's injury is an awful blow for the Jets. The 26-year-old was thrust into the starting lineup after rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury in Week 7 against the New England Patriots.

White was impressive in a Week 8 start against the Cincinnati Bengals, completing 37 of 45 passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions in a 34-31 victory. He also tossed the winning score with 3:45 to play.

The performance earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, and his game-day jersey and football were sent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Dallas Cowboys selected the Florida native in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. After being waived by the Cowboys in 2019, he joined the Jets' practice squad and signed a reserve/future contract.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Johnson, who was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2008 draft, also appeared in last weekend's win over Cincinnati, completing two of four passes for 17 yards.

The 35-year-old spent the 2020 season in the XFL and the 2019 season in the Alliance of American Football. Before last weekend's game against the Bengals, he hadn't played in an NFL contest since Week 17 of the 2018 campaign.

If Wilson and White can't play in Week 10, veteran Joe Flacco, whom New York recently acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, would likely be in line to start. The one-time Super Bowl champion spent the 2020 season with the Jets before signing with the Eagles in March.

In five games (four starts) for the Jets last season, Flacco went 0-4 and completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.