Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Rams Fantasy Outlook After Robert Woods' Injury

The Los Angeles Rams passing attack will take a hit with Robert Woods reportedly set to miss the rest of the season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini, Woods tore his ACL during Friday's practice, the day after the signing of Odell Beckham Jr.

Cooper Kupp was already a WR1 this year and should be even more valuable going forward, but the depth of the Rams receiving corps could now be tested. Fantasy managers looking for help on the waiver wire should have opportunities, however, with the Rams making a habit of spreading the ball around under head coach Sean McVay.

Van Jefferson should be the first target on the waiver wire for Week 10 as he looks to step into Woods' role.

The 2020 second-round pick has taken on a bigger role in his second season after replacing Josh Reynolds as the No. 3 receiver on the depth chart. Through nine games, Jefferson has 27 catches for 433 yards and three touchdowns.

The latest injury could make him an even bigger part of the offense as a deep threat who will get a lot of chances at big plays.

Beckham certainly becomes a much more intriguing fantasy player now that he could step in as the Rams' No. 2 wideout. Head coach Sean McVay has been vague about whether or not the three-time Pro Bowler will play on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

"We'll see," McVay told reporters on Friday. "We will take it a day at a time. ... If we feel like he can help us against the 49ers, then we’ll have him ready to go."

Given how poor San Francisco's secondary has been, particularly last week when Arizona Cardinals backup Colt McCoy went 22-of-26 for 249 yards against it, Beckham becomes a must-start option if he plays.

One drawback is that the game is on Monday night, so fantasy owners would essentially be gambling their flex spot if you put him in the lineup.

Tyler Higbee should also move up the tight end rankings as he takes on a bigger role within the offense, especially around the red zone.

Any time there are extra targets to go around in a high-powered offense, fantasy managers should keep a close eye on everyone involved.