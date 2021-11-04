Patrick Mahomes, Cooper Kupp Headline Madden 22 Week 8 Player Ratings Update

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

There is one less member of the Madden 99 club entering Week 9 of the NFL season.

The video game franchise announced its latest batch of player updates after the Week 8 results, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped one point in his overall ranking to a 98.

Mahomes, who happens to share the Madden cover with Tom Brady for this year's game, has not been his typically dominant self this season.

Nobody in the league has thrown more than his 10 interceptions, and the Chiefs are just 4-4 as they struggle with turnovers and inconsistent play. Even though they defeated the New York Giants in Week 8, they managed just 20 points and escaped with a three-point win in spite of another interception from Mahomes.

He also failed to throw for 300 or more yards for the fifth time in the last six games.

Mahomes wasn't the only one to take a drop in the ratings, as Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper fell three points to an 82 overall. The two-time Pro Bowler has not finished a single game with more than 42 receiving yards this season.

Thursday's updates weren't all bad news.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kyle Pitts (up two points to 85) and Cordarrelle Patterson (up one point to 81) received boosts as two key members of the Atlanta Falcons offense. Patterson found the end zone in the most recent loss to the Carolina Panthers and continues to be a two-way threat both catching and running the ball, while Pitts went over 100 receiving yards in back-to-back games against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Finally, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp improved by one point to 91 overall.

Kupp has been unstoppable this season with 63 catches for 924 yards and 10 touchdowns in just eight games and could threaten some historic numbers if he maintains that pace across the 17-game season.

He leads the NFL in receiving yards and touchdown catches and is just one behind Tyreek Hill for the lead in overall receptions.