Giants' Kyle Rudolph Ruled Out vs. Buccaneers After Suffering Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph was ruled out for the remainder of Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of an ankle injury.

He had one catch for 28 yards prior to exiting.

Rudolph played a full 16-game schedule in five straight years from 2015 through 2019, although the veteran played 12 games in 2020 and missed a combined 15 contests in 2013 and 2014.

He finished last season with 28 catches for 334 yards and one touchdown and has followed with 16 receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown through his first nine appearances this year.

At his best, the two-time Pro Bowler is a reliable weapon for the Giants who provides a red-zone threat when healthy.

Look for New York to rely even more on Evan Engram at tight end with Rudolph out. They can also look toward the rushing game with Saquon Barkley if the aerial attack struggles without the tight end.