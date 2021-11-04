Aaron Rodgers 'Doing Well' After Testing Positive for COVID-19, Packers' LaFleur Says

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Thursday that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is "doing well" after he tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

LaFleur added that he didn't have any updates on the NFL's investigation into whether the team properly complied with the NFL's rules for unvaccinated players in regard to Rodgers:

The NFL released the following statement on the matter:

"The primary responsibility for enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols within club facilities rests with each club. Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing the matter with the Packers."

The potential issue for the Packers is that Rodgers has done media obligations unmasked throughout the season.

In August, Rodgers told reporters he was "immunized" when asked if he was vaccinated. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that the NFL did not consider him vaccinated:

"Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels and asked the NFLPA to review his status. The players' union, the NFL-NFLPA jointly designated infectious disease consultant and the league agreed that Rodgers' treatment did not provide any documented protection from the coronavirus."

Unvaccinated NFL players who test positive for the coronavirus state must quarantine for a minimum of 10 days, which means Rodgers will miss the team's Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The earliest he can return to the team is Nov. 13, a day before the Packers face the Seattle Seahawks.