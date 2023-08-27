Isaiah Simmons on Playing in Preseason 2 Days After Giants Trade: 'S--t, Let's Go'

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Isaiah Simmons wanted the chance to prove himself to his new team right away.

Just a few days after being traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the New York Giants in exchange for a seventh-round pick, the versatile defender was in uniform for a preseason game against the New York Jets.

"When they came up to me talking about, 'How do you feel about playing,' I'm like 'S--t, let's go. I'm ready to go," Simmons said, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. "I just appreciate them for giving me the opportunity."

Simmons played five snaps and did not record a tackle in Saturday's 32-24 loss.

The former Clemson star entered the league as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft, turning heads with his ability to play multiple positions defensively. The problem with Arizona was his inability to find a long-term home.

He mostly lined up at linebacker through his first three seasons, finishing 2022 with 99 tackles and four sacks in 17 appearances (13 starts).

Though the Cardinals were preparing to move him to safety full time for the 2023 season, a trade to the Giants will give him another shot to play linebacker.

"I'm here to help the team in any way I can," Simmons said Saturday. "I don't have a problem with linebacker. That's what I played in college, and that's what I played my first two years in the league. So I have no issues with it. I'm ready to dive into that and get into all the details so I can perform to my best ability."

Considering how quickly he saw the field in the preseason, it seems the Giants will give him plenty of chances to prove himself in 2023.