X

    Dak Prescott: It's 'Safe to Say' He'll Play for Cowboys vs. Broncos After Calf Injury

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 4, 2021

    AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

    Dak Prescott will be back under center for the Dallas Cowboys' Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

    Prescott told reporters that it's "safe to say" he will be under center after missing last week's matchup with a calf injury.

