Steelers RBs Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren's Fantasy Trade Advice for Dynasty Leagues

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has not lived up to expectations in his second NFL season, leaving fantasy football managers with questions about how to handle him ahead of their league trade deadlines.

Harris is coming off his best game of the year, setting season highs with 20 rushing attempts and 99 yards. It could provide hope of a second-half turnaround after he was limited by a foot injury for most of the campaign.

On the other hand, Week 10 was not a great sign from a fantasy perspective.

Backup Jaylen Warren continued to see a bigger role, tallying a season-high nine rushing attempts while playing 43 percent of snaps, keeping Harris at 60 percent. A 60-40 split going forward would be especially bad for Harris, who played 83.6 percent of the offensive snaps last season as the only true option in the backfield.

Add in Harris' recent "knee discomfort," per ESPN's Brooke Pryor, and it's difficult to imagine he will return to being a three-down back.

Perhaps most importantly, Warren caught three passes, while Harris was held without a catch for the second time this season.

When Harris was a top-five running back in point-per-reception (PPR) leagues last season, he had 74 catches on 94 targets for 467 yards. This season, the former Alabama star is on pace for 45 catches on 55 targets for 212 yards.

Without the elite passing work, Harris is not an RB1 or likely even an RB2.

It makes the 2021 first-round pick someone to sell immediately in fantasy leagues. The quality rushing game in Week 10 might be enough to intrigue some managers, providing an opportunity to land another RB2 or WR2. Terry McLaurin, DeVonta Smith or Miles Sanders could be quality targets.

Warren, meanwhile, is someone who should be added in all leagues in case his role continues to increase or Harris is forced to miss time because of an injury. His 5.0 yards per carry this season, even behind an inconsistent offensive line, provides the hope of him starring in a standalone role.

Of course, fantasy managers shouldn't go overboard in trades for Warren, either in redraft or dynasty leagues. Harris remains the starter, and the Steelers are unlikely to change that if he is healthy enough to play.

Warren could be comparable to AJ Dillon or Alexander Mattison going forward, someone who will be difficult to put in fantasy lineups unless there is an injury. Kareem Hunt represents a best-case scenario, but even that is limited upside in most leagues.