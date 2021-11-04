Report: JSU's Deion Sanders, Cowboys' Kellen Moore Among Candidates for TCU HC Job

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

The TCU Horned Frogs football team has reportedly identified a handful of candidates to replace head coach Gary Patterson, who mutually agreed to part ways with the team on Sunday.

According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, TCU is attempting to arrange interviews with Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and Nevada head coach Jay Norvell.

Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that TCU is also interested in Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

"Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has emerged as a candidate of interest for TCU in its head-coaching vacancy, a source confirmed Wednesday," Davison wrote. "Horned Frog Blitz publisher Jeremy Clark first reported of TCU's interest in Moore, and a source confirmed that 'there is some interest.'"

Hummer also noted that Moore's representatives have reached out to TCU.

Sanders' connection to the Dallas-Fort Worth area makes him an intriguing candidate. He starred for the Cowboys during his Hall-of-Fame playing career for five years and coached at Texas high schools before accepting the Jackson State job.

The Tigers are 7-1 under Sanders this season after going 4-3 in the spring. Sanders' status as a strong recruiter also boosts his chances. Jackson State had the No. 55 recruiting class in the nation in 2021, according to 247Sports.

Moore, 33, is a rising star in the NFL coaching ranks. He played his final three years in the league with the Cowboys from 2015-17 and immediately joined Dallas' staff as quarterbacks coach in 2018. He transitioned to offensive coordinator in 2019.

Under Moore's leadership, the Cowboys have the top-ranked offense in the NFL with an average of 454.9 yards per game. Dallas also had the No. 1 offense in Moore's first year as O-coordinator but fell off last year when quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

TCU and Patterson parted ways after 22 seasons. He's the winningest coach in program history with a record of 181-79 but declined the option to continue to lead the team for the rest of the season. Special assistant Jerry Kill was promoted to interim head coach.