Raiders' Derek Carr on Henry Ruggs III Crash: 'I Will Always Be Here for Him'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr offered his support for former teammate Henry Ruggs III, who has been charged in a fatal car crash.

"I will always be here for him," Carr told reporters during a press conference Wednesday. "That won't change, and I'll prove that over the course of time to him, not to anybody else. But he needs people to love him right now. He's probably feeling a certain type of way about himself right now, and he needs to be loved. If no one else will do it, I'll do it."

The Raiders announced they released him Tuesday night.

Details of the crash were revealed Wednesday.

Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal noted prosecutor Eric Bauman said Ruggs was driving 156 mph right before the crash and was still traveling at 127 mph when the airbags deployed. Bauman also said his blood-alcohol level (0.161 percent) was more than twice the legal limit.

The prosecutor said the wide receiver also had a loaded gun in the car.

Ruggs is facing felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving after the crash killed Tina O. Tintor and her dog, per ESPN. Police said Ruggs' girlfriend, Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, was in the car and underwent surgery for an arm injury Tuesday.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he plans on filing a second felony DUI charge because of Kilgo-Washington's injuries and is considering filing a weapons charge. Ruggs could face up to 46 years in prison if he is convicted on all the possible charges.

TMZ Sports reported he posted $150,000 in bail and was released from custody.

Carr and Ruggs were teammates during the past two seasons after the Raiders drafted the wide receiver out of Alabama in 2020.