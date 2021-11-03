WFT's Montez Sweat Reportedly Could Miss a Month After Suffering Jaw Injury

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

In the midst of a four-game losing streak, the Washington Football Team suffered a blow to their defense.

Grant Paulsen of NBC Sports Washington reported Wednesday that defensive end Montez Sweat suffered a fracture in his jaw in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. According to Paulsen, Sweat could miss up to a month with the injury.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Sweat's jaw fracture does not require surgery, but he will need to alter his diet and he can't have physical contact for a month.

Sweat is a part of a Washington defensive line that is considered one of the most talented groups in the NFL. Sweat, fellow defensive end Chase Young and defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne are all former first-round draft picks.

Sweat ranks second on Washington with four sacks through eight games this season. Allen leads the team with six.

A former two-time All-SEC selection at Mississippi State, Sweat was selected 26th overall by Washington in the 2019 draft after the team traded back into the first round to land him. Washington used its original first-round pick that season on quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Sweat has yet to miss a game in his NFL career. Including this season, Sweat has 114 career tackles and 20 career sacks. He also recorded his first career interception and returned it for a touchdown in 2020.

Washington has struggled on both sides of the ball this season. The team ranks 24th in scoring offense (19.5) and 27th in scoring defense (28.4). Washington is holding opponents to 102.6 rushing yards but is having a hard time stopping the passing attack, ranking 30th while allowing 286.8 yards through the air.

Washington is on a much-needed bye this week and will look to end their skid on Nov. 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.