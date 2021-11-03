Report: Keyontae Johnson Weighing $5M Insurance Payout After On-Court Collapse

AP Photo/Jessica Hill

Florida men's basketball forward Keyontae Johnson is deciding between pursuing a professional career or cashing in on a $5 million insurance policy, per the Associated Press.

Johnson collapsed on the court during a timeout as the Gators were playing Florida State on Dec. 12, 2020. He has not played since.

Reasons for Johnson's collapse have not been made official, but the forward's family revealed that it was not COVID-related.

In addition, a Feb. 16 article written by Chris Harry of the Gators' official website revealed that the "expert team of cardiologists studying his case had not ruled out the possibility of Johnson playing basketball again."

Johnson chatted with Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel while hosting a basketball camp over the summer and talked about doctors' opinions on why he may have collapsed.

"That’s why they’re doing tests. That’s why it’s longer than expected. They just don’t know," Johnson said.

"They don’t know if it was my heart or it could be something else. It was just a freak incident; they’re just trying to figure it out to make sure I’m fine before they clear me."

However, Johnson made it clear that he wants to play again.

“I don’t know if it will be here, but I’m for sure going to play basketball again,” he said. “Just taking it day by day, going to see doctors and everything. They really haven’t given me a timeline yet.

“Hopefully, I get it soon.”

Johnson averaged 16.0 points on 64.1 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.0 minutes per game over four contests during the 2020-21 season.

He's still heavily involved with the program even though doctors have not cleared him to play again, per the AP.

"He's very much a big part of our program," Florida coach Mike White said.

"No change in status at all. Not practicing. Coaching, helping organize practice, prepare for practice, doing some officiating. He's active in drill work.

"He's getting a taste of some individual meetings with guys at times, trying to motivate, trying to hold [guys] accountable. He's doing whatever he can. He's an unselfish guy. He's a winner. He's always going to be, and he's doing whatever he can to help his teammates and to help us as a staff."

As the AP noted, Johnson has his eyes set on an NBA career, and he would need to be medically cleared and then pass numerous tests to work out for teams next year.

He has the flexibility to take some steps to pursue the pro option while still keeping open the possibility of triggering the $5 million insurance policy, which the AP said he could take as a lump sum.