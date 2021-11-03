Rams Legend Eric Dickerson Talks Von Miller Trade, Rushing Record, More in B/R AMA

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson joined Bleacher Report for an AMA session Wednesday to discuss his career and the league today.

The Los Angeles Rams legend holds the record for most rushing yards in a season (2,105 yards in 1984) and ranks ninth in history with 13,259 career yards. Dickerson has become an analyst following his playing career and clearly has plenty of thoughts on the current NFL, including on Derrick Henry and the Rams' title chances.

The following is the full transcript from the session.

@Rhettro What do you think of the Rams acquisition of Von Miller at the trade deadline and do you think they’re now SB favorites?

I don’t think it makes them favorites, but we were already one of the favorites anyway. I think Matt Stafford has taken it to a whole new level. Having Von Miller to go on that defense with Aaron Donald makes the team that much more dangerous. You can tell how close-knit this football team is.

@NorthernRam How did they convince the team to do the Ram-It Video and should the current team do a re-make?

First of all, I did not want to do that crap. I told them: man this is gonna come back to haunt us. They had to talk me into it because I didn’t want to do it. And please do not make a re-creation of that video. That would be a total nightmare. After the Bears made one, the Rams felt the need to do one. I can honestly say I was forced. Every time this video pops up, I just drop my head.

@Mmxxi Did your goggles ever give you trouble with fog while you were in the middle of a play? (he said in the past he hated having to wear them)

100% I hated them. I couldn’t see. Some of the games, I would wipe them off at the line of scrimmage. I tried contacts, but they didn’t work so I had to go back to the goggles. They wouldn’t look pretty in modern times if a guy now tried to wear them.

@Not_JonGruden Did you ever sense fear in a defender when you were running at them ?

I can’t say it’s fear, but you knew when you got a guy really good. Sometimes you just knew when you got a guy with a great stiff arm or when a guy laid a good hit on you. Everything happens so fast, so you don’t have time to worry so much.

@Cowboysfan109 What did it feel like to break the single season rushing record?

It was a great feeling because OJ was my favorite player. When I came to visit USC, and I met him, I was nervous to talk to him. I told him I was a RB. I told him I had 2k yards in high school and one day I would like to break your record and he said ‘good luck with that.’ I always wanted that 2k yards.

@The_Killmonger Which current NFL RB has the best chance to break that record?

I think the guy that just got hurt: Derrick Henry. I don’t want anyone to break that record, but I never want to see a guy get hurt. If a guy was gonna break that record, I would see him doing it.

@Bucanate How did you feel when you were moved to the Colts?

I didn’t want to go. The thing about the Rams back in those days was that they were really cheap. Where I really wanted to go, and my cousin called me, said the Washington Football Team was trying to get me, but that didn’t end up happening.

@SMXC Was there anything special you did to prep for big games or get in the zone?

Not at all. I was always laid back. I didn’t listen to music. The only thing I would do is tape my ankle first. It became a habit.

@KingKush24 Do you have a favorite locker room or postgame memory?

I think after I broke the record, I got to the locker room. I think I got into it first. It was just a moment of ‘wow it really happened.’ I never thought about playing professional football. To have guys you played with acknowledge me as a great player made me feel really good. That touched me.

@ReallifeHitStick What’s something you would tell younger athletes that want to succeed in sports?

I would tell all of them: whatever you’re gonna do, do 100%. If you love something, if you don’t give it your all, you’ll regret it. Listen to people because most of them want to help you not hurt you. I think younger athletes think they know it all.

@Marin8ors How does a team seek to fill the void of losing an all-time great RB? What would you do if you were the Titans?

You really can’t fill that void and it’s just a fact. Whoever comes in, they are who they are. They’re not gonna do what he can do and that’s why.

Rapid Fire:

@Jashsir What would you have been doing if it wasn’t football?

I have no idea. I would have worked for an advertising company in Dallas.

@MrBoban__ Favorite athlete in another sport?

Muhammad Ali.

@66amrakhctif Who was your favorite team to play against?

St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I used to kill both of them. 190-plus guaranteed yards.

@Anthony_B The next city to get an NFL team should be ___

San Antonio, Texas.

@DarnellMassie24 Favorite vacation spot?

Hawaii. I love Honolulu.

@K_Som75922 Who wins the SB this year?

The Rams. I’m gonna be a homer for once.