Browns' Baker Mayfield Hasn't Spoken to Odell Beckham Jr. Since IG Video Drama

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed the ongoing situation with Odell Beckham Jr. for the first time Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Mayfield said he has yet to speak with Beckham since the wide receiver's father made posts on social media criticizing the Browns signal-caller.

"He wants Odell to succeed. ... I want Odell to succeed," Mayfield said about Odell Beckham Sr.'s posts.

Mayfield added "any sort of conversation would go a long way" with Beckham.

Odell Beckham Sr. reposted a YouTube video on his Instagram that shows a series of plays in which his son got open, but Mayfield didn't throw him the football.

Per Sports Illustrated's Michael Silver, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski informed the players that Beckham "is essentially not on the team right now" and he's "been told to stay at home."

That came after Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ and USA Today reported Beckham was ready to attend practice before the Browns told him he was excused.

"If he's back, we'll work through it. I can put my ego aside," Mayfield said.

Stefanski told reporters that Browns general manager Andrew Berry and Beckham's agent are discussing the next steps to find a resolution to the situation.

Per Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports, Beckham is still planning to play in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It's unclear if that scenario will come to pass.

Schultz added that the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have shown interest in Beckham. If the 28-year-old gets released, he will have to pass through waivers before becoming a free agent.

Beckham has two more years remaining on his contract, but the deal includes no guaranteed money after the 2021 season.

The wide receiver is now in his third season with the Browns, but his tenure with the club has been a disappointment. He did have 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 2019 but caught only 55.6 percent of his targets. A torn ACL limited him to just seven games last year.

Beckham has started all six games he's played so far in 2021. The three-time Pro Bowler has just 232 yards with zero touchdowns and 17 receptions on a team-high 34 targets.