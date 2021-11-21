Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers 'Hope' QB's Toe Injury Will Improve During Bye Week

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly hopeful Aaron Rodgers' toe injury will improve during the team's Week 13 bye.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the "painful" injury kept Rodgers limited to 15 reps during practice Friday.

Rodgers was hurt at some point during his COVID-19 quarantine but returned to the lineup last week against the Seattle Seahawks. He went 23-of-37 passing for 292 yards and an interception in the 17-0 win.

The reigning NFL MVP previously missed one game because of a COVID-19 diagnosis. Jordan Love threw for 190 yards and a touchdown and an interception in a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Packers are a Super Bowl contender with a healthy Rodgers, getting off to a 7-1 start before repeated derailings of his health status in the second half of the season.

The team will be without running back Aaron Jones this week due to a sprained MCL.