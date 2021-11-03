Mike White Jersey, Game Ball from Jets' Week 8 Win Sent to Pro Football Hall of Fame

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that it was honoring the historic performance by quarterback Mike White in the New York Jets' 34-31 upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.

The HOF tweeted a photo of White's jersey and a game ball from a contest that produced several unexpected results:

The Hall of Fame also noted that White set an NFL record for most completions in a debut start with 37.

All told, White went 37-of-45 for 405 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Most notably, he threw the winning touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Kroft with 3:45 remaining.

White started the game in place of rookie No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who was out because of a PCL injury suffered the previous week against the New England Patriots.

Little was expected from White in Week 8, as he was a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys out of Western Kentucky in 2018 and hadn't seen any regular-season game action during his career before replacing Wilson in Week 7.

White's 405 passing yards were the second-most in a player's first career NFL start since 1950, behind only then-Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who threw for 422 yards in Week 1 of the 2011 season.

Newton followed that with 432 yards the next week. With Wilson out for Week 9, White will get a chance to repeat the feat as well Thursday night when the Jets go on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts.

Wilson remains the Jets' quarterback of the future, but if White continues to produce at this level, head coach Robert Saleh will have a difficult decision when the No. 2 pick returns.