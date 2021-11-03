Kentucky Men's Basketball Team Signs Cryptocurrency Deal with FTX US Under NIL Rules

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Each player on the Kentucky men's basketball team will get paid monthly after signing an exclusive deal with FTX US:

The NIL deal will allow each player to be compensated individually as an ambassador for the cryptocurrency exchange.

A change in NCAA rules earlier this year allowed student-athletes to earn money from their name, image and likeness.

Kentucky basketball has fully embraced the new system, with head coach John Calipari saying in September he wanted his school to be the "gold standard" for NIL, per Keith Taylor of Kentucky Today.

"It is a reason they'll go somewhere else if you're not doing it right, and they will do it," Calipari said. "Every player that we brought on this campus, and we're talking about recruiting, they wanted to know, their families especially, what are you doing with name, image, and likeness? How are you trying to help, and how are you trying to protect? Every kid."

Several current players were quick to take advantage of the opportunity, either through selling merchandise at The Players Trunk or sending personalized videos on Cameo.

The latest deal not only benefits the team's biggest stars, but everyone on the roster.