Dolphins' Chris Grier Denies Asking Deshaun Watson Accusers to Sign NDAs

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has denied the organization had any involvement in the discussions about having Deshaun Watson's accusers sign a non-disclosure agreement.

"Any suggestion that this organization ridiculous and categorically false," Grier told reporters on Wednesday. "To say we would be involved in that is flat wrong. That pisses me off."

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 police complaints from women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct committed during massage sessions. Two of the police complaints are from women who are not known to have filed lawsuits.

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Miami's trade talks with the Houston Texans for Watson broke down after the Texans increased their asking price when they "caught wind of the growing possibility that the 22 civil lawsuits would be settled."

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, there were questions raised within Watson's camp "about whether a settlement with an NDA of his civil suits would be viewed by the NFL as an admission of guilt, thereby triggering a violation of the league's personal conduct policy."

The FBI has also investigated the allegations against Watson. The Harris County District Attorney's Office has opened a grand jury investigation to determine if there is sufficient evidence to bring charges against the Texans quarterback.

The Dolphins were reportedly heavily involved in talks with the Texans prior to the trade deadline.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported last week that the two teams agreed to the compensation in a potential deal, but he added the Dolphins wanted Watson's legal issues resolved before finalizing the trade.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross received permission to speak with Watson on Monday.

"As complicated a deal as this is, that wasn’t enough time," Rapoport added about why no trade came together.

Tua Tagovailoa remains the Dolphins starter. The No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft has a 1-4 record in five starts this season. He is completing 65.6 percent of his passes for 1,040 yards and seven touchdowns.

Watson has been on Houston's 53-man roster all season, but the team has made him inactive for each of its first eight games.