Raiders' Chandler Jones Out vs. Steelers After Being Carted off with Elbow Injury

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after being carted to the locker room with a left elbow injury.

The 32-year-old signed with the Raiders this offseason after spending the last six seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Through 14 games with Las Vegas this year, Jones has 35 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. He had three tackles against Pittsburgh before exiting.

Jones missed two games last season after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a positive test for the coronavirus.

Jones started last season with one of the best single-game defensive performances of the year. He set a Cardinals franchise record with five sacks and added two forced fumbles in the Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans.

However, his production has tapered off a bit after that. Jones finished the year with 41 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

After being drafted 21st overall in 2012 by the New England Patriots, Jones has solidified himself as one of the premier pass-rushers in the NFL. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro. He was a part of New England's Super Bowl XLIX victory in 2014.

The Syracuse product led the NFL with 17 sacks and 28 tackles for loss in 2017. In 2019, he recorded a career-high 19 sacks. He was limited to five games in 2020 due to a torn bicep.

Jones' injury leaves Las Vegas fairly thin at defensive end. While star edge rusher Maxx Crosby can still be counted on for solid production, it will be interesting to see who lines up on the opposite side of him. Former first-round pick Clelin Ferrell could be inserted into the starting lineup. Malcolm Koonce could also be rotated in during pass-rush situations.