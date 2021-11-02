Broncos GM: 'There Was Uncertainty' About Von Miller Signing New Contract Beyond 2021

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File

The Denver Broncos made a surprising move Monday when they traded eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams.

Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters Tuesday that "there was uncertainty" regarding Denver's chances of retaining Miller after this year. Miller is set to be a free agent this offseason.

Denver acquired second- and third-round picks in the 2022 draft in the deal. Paton said he turned down offers from other teams because it was important to him to do right by Miller by sending him to a contender.

"We're going to miss Von, but he's always going to be a Bronco," Paton said.

At 4-4, the Broncos are tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for last place in the AFC West. But the division is not out of reach yet, as the Las Vegas Raiders are 5-2 and the Los Angeles Chargers are 4-3. Paton said trading Miller is not a sign that Denver is approaching a rebuild.

Miller was the face of the Broncos franchise during his 11-year career. He leads active NFL players with 110.5 career sacks. After missing the entire 2020 season because of an ankle injury, Miller has bounced back with 19.0 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks through seven games.

The Rams are reportedly interested in re-signing Miller after this season.

Miller admitted leaving Denver made him emotional, and he released a heartfelt video thanking the organization.

"It's still kind of hard to put into words. It's still kind of raw, but thank you, thank everybody, and off to L.A.,'' Miller said Monday.

The Broncos will be on the road Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, while the Rams will face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night. Miller said he hopes to be able to make his Los Angeles debut in the game.