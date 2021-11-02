Inglewood HS Football Coach, Principal Apologize for 106-0 Victory over Morningside

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Inglewood (California) High School football team obliterated Inglewood Morningside High School 106-0 on Friday, and now, the school's principal and head coach are apologizing for running up the score.

"We did not conduct ourselves with sportsmanship and integrity and the final score was unacceptable," Inglewood High principal Debra Tate wrote Tuesday in a statement, according to USA Today's Josh Peter and Chris Bumbaca. "Coach James has also offered his apologies to the Morningside High School football program and the larger school community. ...

"Our administration will work with our coaches to ensure that these mistakes are not repeated in the future, and that the Inglewood High School program conducts itself with the highest level of sportsmanship and integrity going forward."

Inglewood jumped out to a whopping 59-0 lead in the first quarter of Friday's game and didn't take its foot off the gas. UCLA-committed quarterback Justyn Martin tossed 13 touchdowns in the win.

Morningside coach Brian Collins was disappointed that Inglewood ran up the score, saying to the Los Angeles Times that "it was a classless move." The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section, which governs Southern California high school sports, also expressed frustration and disappointment with the school, saying in a statement that it expects games to be played "under the strictest code of good sportsmanship," per ABC 7 Los Angeles.

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale even weighed in on the matter:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While the story is getting plenty of attention, Morningside player Dayvon Scruggs told ABC 7 that he believes it's not as big of a deal as the media is making it out to be.

Inglewood now owns high school football's highest-scoring game in the last five years. In 2019, Hilo High School in Hawaii defeated Waiakea High School 104-0, which was the most points scored in a game since 2015.

The highest-scoring game in high school football history occurred in 1927 when Haven High School in Kansas defeated Sylvia High School 256-0.