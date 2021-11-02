Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Saints, Browns Discussed WR Prior to Deadline

AP Photo/David Richard

The New Orleans Saints engaged in negotiations with the Cleveland Browns for wideout Odell Beckham Jr. but could not come to an agreement before Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline.

Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN provided more information on Beckham, who is reportedly looking to move on from Cleveland:

Beckham, who turns 29 years old on Friday, has caught 17 passes for 232 yards in six games for the Browns. He's in his eighth NFL season and third with Cleveland after five campaigns with the New York Giants.

Beckham's Browns tenure, particularly this season, has not gone well.

Of note, he had just one catch for six yards in a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, Beckham ranks just 151st in the NFL in receptions per target and 139th in receptions per route run.

Injuries have taken a toll.

Beckham told reporters in October that he's played through a torn labrum in his left shoulder for 10 years.

He's notably appeared on the Browns' injury report in every week this season but Week 6. Beckham missed the first two games of the year as he recovered from a torn ACL suffered in October 2020 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Louisiana native appeared on the injury report with a shoulder injury beginning in Week 4.

Beckham made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons with the New York Giants, with a 16-game average of 107 receptions, 1,534 yards and 13 touchdowns per game, according to Pro Football Reference.