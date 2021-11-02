Raiders' Henry Ruggs III to Be Charged with DUI Resulting in Death After Car Crash

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Las Vegas police are planning to charge Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III with driving under the influence resulting in death.

According to the police, officers responded to a traffic collision early Tuesday morning involving a Toyota and a Chevrolet. A deceased victim was located inside the Toyota, which was on fire, and Ruggs, who police say showed signs of impairment, was identified as the driver of the Chevrolet.

TMZ Sports shared a statement from Ruggs' attorneys: "On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered."

The NFL and the Raiders also issued statements after the crash:

Hector Mejia of 8 News Now shared a photo of the scene of the crash:

Ruggs is in his second season with the Raiders, who selected him 12th overall in the 2020 NFL draft. Through seven games in 2021, he has caught 24 passes for a team-high 469 yards and two touchdowns.