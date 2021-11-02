Zach Wilson's Personal QB Coach John Beck Reportedly Added to Jets Coaching Staff

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

The New York Jets have hired former NFL quarterback John Beck to their staff for the remainder of the 2021 season, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Beck has been a personal coach for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, and now he will remain on the sidelines for at least the rest of the year.

Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, is recovering from a sprained PCL and is expected to return after two-to-four weeks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson was struggling before the injury, throwing nine interceptions with just four touchdowns in six games. His 25.9 Total QBR ranked second-worst in the NFL, ahead of only Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields.

Backup quarterback Mike White thrived with Wilson unavailable, totaling 405 passing yards and three touchdowns in an upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Even if it doesn't create a starter controversy, it's enough to raise expectations for Wilson.

Beck could help Wilson reach his potential after the two have worked together for several years. According to Cimini, the fellow BYU alum was "instrumental during the predraft process."

The 40-year-old appeared in nine NFL games after being selected in the second round of the 2007 draft. He has since provided instruction to professional quarterbacks from the 3DQB facility in Huntington Beach, California.

This will be Beck's first formal coaching job in the NFL.