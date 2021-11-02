UFC's Dana White Interested in Possible Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev Fight

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

If Dana White has his way, a Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight will happen in the near future.

White told TMZ Sports he is "100 percent" interested in booking the fight and plans to talk to Diaz about making it happen. Chimaev called out Diaz after his first-round submission of Jingliang Li at UFC 267.

“We’re going to talk to Nate (Diaz) about it,” White said. “One hundred percent. This guy is like nothing anyone has ever seen. When you think about it, he’s got more UFC wins than he’s been hit inside the Octagon. It’s insane. The other night they filmed his walkout on Instagram Live, and it broke the record. It’s the biggest Instagram Live we’ve ever done.”

Chimaev has reeled off 10 straight victories to start his pro MMA career, and he's won Performance of the Night in each of his four bouts with UFC. A matchup with Diaz, considered one of the toughest and most popular fighters to ever set foot in the Octagon, would go a long way toward turning Chimaev into a mainstream star.

“Hey Diaz, let’s go, brother,” Chimaev told reporters after UFC 267. “Let’s go. You gonna get some smoke, bro. Let’s see who is the real gangster.”

Diaz has lost two straight fights and three of his last four overall. He's coming off a unanimous-decision loss to Leon Edwards that culminated in Diaz nearly making a comeback in the late rounds after being dominated early in the fight.