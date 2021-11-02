LeBron James: Odell Beckham Jr. 'Will Show Again Why He's Special' Despite Struggles

AP Photo/David Richard

Count LeBron James among the increasingly loud chorus of people frustrated over the Cleveland Browns' misuse of Odell Beckham Jr.

Using the hashtag #FreeOBJ is eye-opening from James considering Beckham plays for his hometown Browns.

Beckham recorded just one catch for six yards in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the worst single-game performance of his career. The quiet outing continued a trend that's been prevalent throughout his time in Cleveland—a failure to connect with Baker Mayfield.

Beckham has recorded 17 receptions for 232 yards in seven games this season. Dating back to his seven-game stint in 2020, Beckham has just 40 catches for 551 yards over his last 13 games.

Beckham's father got into the mix this week, posting a video on Instagram that shows several instances where Mayfield missed an open OBJ. Criticism of Mayfield's play has increased with the Browns disappointing at 4-4 through the first eight games of the season.