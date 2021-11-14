Lucha Bros Defeat FTR, Retain AEW World Tag Team Titles at Full Gear 2021

Photo credit: AEW

The Lucha Bros defeated FTR at Full Gear on Saturday to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

The match featured some great spots, including Rey Fenix going one-on-two at one point:

It also featured tributes to the late, great Eddie Guerrero, who died 16 years ago Saturday at the age of 38 in Minneapolis, where Full Gear is being held. They included Three Amigos and frog splash spots, and the crowd chanted Guerrero's name with Vickie Guerrero attending ringside.

Eventually, the Lucha Bros. got the pin on Cash Wheeler for the win thanks to the Assisted Fear Factor, although Wheeler was the illegal man, perhaps setting up for some future drama after the finish.

Saturday's bout was a clash between two of the most accomplished tag teams in All Elite Wrestling history, as both The Lucha Bros and FTR entered the pay-per-view as one-time AEW tag team champs.

FTR beat Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page for the titles at All Out 2020 but dropped them to The Young Bucks at Full Gear just two months later.

The Bucks held the championships for 302 days before finally losing them to The Lucha Bros at All Out in September in one of the most memorable tag team steel cage matches of all time.

Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix continued to roll after that massive win, retaining the belts over The Butcher and The Blade, as well as The Acclaimed, on episodes of Rampage.

It wasn't until The Lucha Bros put the AAA Tag Team Championships on the line on the Oct. 16 episode of Dynamite that they finally ran into some trouble.

Penta and Fenix defended against a mysterious masked team known as Las Super Ranas, who were introduced by Andrade El Idolo. During the course of the match, they were unmasked and revealed themselves to be Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR.

FTR would go on to beat The Lucha Bros for the AAA tag team titles, making them the only tandem in professional wrestling history to hold the Raw, SmackDown, NXT, AEW and AAA tag team titles.

That win moved FTR in position to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships once again and gave them an opportunity to potentially make up for losing the titles at Full Gear one year earlier.

FTR had the chance to become the first two-time tag champs in AEW history, but The Lucha Bros got revenge for losing the AAA Tag Team Championships and left Minneapolis still the AEW tag champs.

