Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans Unlikely to Move Star QB Before NFL Deadline

AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Houston Texans are reportedly unlikely to move Deshaun Watson before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Per Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790, "no trade is expected to be hammered out" between the Texans and Miami Dolphins for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Per Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports, multiple executives from AFC and NFC teams all said not to expect a trade on Tuesday.

Schultz added that Texans general manager Nick Caserio is asking for "the moon," including at least three first-round draft picks, to move Watson.

Watson remains on the Texans' 53-man roster, but he has been inactive for each of their eight games this season. He is the subject of 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct.

Rumblings about a potential Watson trade have picked up in recent weeks. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported last week that the Dolphins and Carolina Panthers have emerged as potential suitors.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Saturday the Panthers have "no plans" to pursue Watson before the trade deadline, though negotiations could still pick up further down the line.

Florio added on Sunday that the Texans increased their asking price for Watson after they "caught wind of the growing possibility that the 22 civil lawsuits would be settled."

Watson remains under contract to the Texans through the 2025 season. He was the team's first-round draft pick in 2017 (No. 12 overall). The 26-year-old led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards and 8.9 yards per attempt in 2020.