Seahawks' Russell Wilson Has Pin Removed from Finger as Part of Injury Recovery

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson posted a picture of the pin removed from his injured right middle finger on Monday, but head coach Pete Carroll remains unsure of the superstar's return timeline.

Carroll told reporters shortly before Wilson showcased the pin on social media how the signal-caller's hand responds will determine the next steps:

"It's how he works after that's out and he's ready to start developing. It's more that. There's a pretty clear-cut timeframe they think for the couple days after that is removed, and then it's just how he can progress. Of course, the docs are going to take a look at it and see what it looks like now once he gets it out. That will be the first time he'll be able to bend his finger, so we've got to see how that works out."

Wilson was injured during an Oct. 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter after the initial surgery the best-case scenario would be a four-week absence.

The Seahawks, who've gone 1-2 with Geno Smith leading the offense, have a bye in Week 9. They return to action with a road game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 14, which would be just outside the four-week timetable.

Seattle owns a 3-5 record, and with games against the Packers and Los Angeles Rams (both 7-1) coming out of the bye, it could use its franchise quarterback on the field to avoid digging an even bigger hole in the NFC playoff race.

Wilson was off to a strong start before the injury. He'd completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,196 yards with 10 touchdowns and just one interception through five appearances.

The Hawks' schedule gets more favorable down the stretch after the Green Bay and L.A. matchups, so there's still a path to the postseason even if the eight-time Pro Bowler can quickly return to form.

Wilson's absence marked the first of his career after playing every game since Seattle selected him in the third round of the 2012 draft.

Along with their quarterback, the Seahawks could also be getting closer to the return of running back Chris Carson, who's on injured reserve with a neck injury. He could return to practice coming out of the bye week if cleared by doctors.

"He's real determined to get that done, so I'm going to keep my fingers crossed for him that he can get a chance to get back on the field and start working with us," Carroll said. "That's about as optimistic as we can be until we know more."

The NFC is overflowing with talented teams this season, but if Seattle can get back to full strength and find its stride in the second half, it could emerge as a playoff sleeper.