Rams' Sean McVay on Von Miller Being on Trade Market: 'You’ve Got to Be S--tting Me'

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was surprised when informed that then-Denver Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller was available on the trade block.

According to ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams, when asked about his reaction, McVay said: "'You've got to be s--tting me!' That's what I said. I'm like, 'No way.' I was very surprised that this was a possibility, and I was glad we were able to get it done."

The Rams made a potentially impactful move Monday, trading 2022 second- and third-round picks to the Broncos in exchange for Miller.

In Miller, the Rams added one of the best pass-rushers of the past decade and showed the rest of the NFL they are all-in on to chasing a Super Bowl.

The 32-year-old Miller was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, and he earned eight Pro Bowl and three First Team All-Pro nods, in addition to being named 2011 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and winning a Super Bowl in 2015.

Miller has 4.5 sacks in seven games this season and 110.5 career sacks in 142 regular-season games, including seven seasons with 10 or more sacks.

Since sacks became an official stat in 1982, Miller is 23rd on the all-time list and first among active players under contract.

Miller also has 26 career forced fumbles, putting him 34th all time and tied for third among active, contracted players.

One of the biggest factors in L.A. acquiring Miller may have been his postseason track record, as he has recorded 6.5 sacks in seven playoff games, including five during the Broncos' run to the Super Bowl in 2015.

Regarding what Miller brings to the table, McVay said:

"He brings an element. Obviously an incredibly unique football player that not only is a great pass-rusher, but he's a complete football player that can really affect and influence an offense in a negative way on all three downs. You can utilize him in a variety of different ways."

In Los Angeles, Miller will join a Rams defense that is already among the most talented in the league.

The Rams boast a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year in Aaron Donald, arguably the best cornerback in the NFL in Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Leonard Floyd, who had a career-high 10.5 sacks last season and has 6.5 sacks in eight games this season.

Los Angeles was already considered a strong Super Bowl contender thanks to the offseason acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford, and that is only strengthened by the addition of Miller.

The Rams own a 7-1 record, which ties them with the Arizona Cardinals for the NFC West lead and the best record in the NFC.

L.A. is first in the NFL in sacks with 25, and Miller figures to help keep the Rams on top in that regard and near the top in their pursuit of a championship.