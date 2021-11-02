Derrick Gore, Darrel Williams' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Chiefs' Win Over Giants

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Kansas City Chiefs running backs Derrick Gore and Darrel Williams both played key roles in Monday's 20-17 win over the New York Giants. So how should fantasy football managers approach the Chiefs' ever-evolving backfield?

Gore's play was particularly eye-opening as he wasn't in a backup role and instead shared lead-back duties with the veteran Williams. Gore had 11 carries for 48 yards, while Williams had 13 for 49 yards. Gore scored Kansas City's lone rushing touchdown Monday night.

The Chiefs (4-4) may have uncovered a hidden gem in Gore. He did a great job bouncing runs to the outside and getting around the edge. Kansas City likely would've had an easier time against the Giants if they didn't get away from the run game in the second half and fed Gore more.

Gore's play came as a shock and likely frustrated fantasy managers who expected Williams to continue to be Kansas City's lead back in the absence of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Gore entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and bounced around practice squads before landing in Kansas City. He made his NFL debut in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans, recording one catch for seven yards.

Williams still managed to contribute in Kansas City's passing attack Monday, recording six catches for 61 yards. But after his breakout two-touchdown performance in Week 6 against the Washington Football Team, he has come crashing down to earth. He ran the ball just five times for 20 yards against the Titans and added three catches for 30 yards.

Gore's play Monday should be viewed more as an anomaly than a trend. Kansas City just does not do a good job of featuring its running backs in its offense.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains the team's focal point, and that is unlikely to change as the Chiefs try to claw their way back from a 3-4 start to the season. Mahomes threw the ball 48 times Monday compared to 27 rushing attempts for Kansas City.

Williams has already shown that he's a boom-or-bust fantasy option. Fantasy managers in desperate need of help at running back can take a flier on Gore, but he will be a risky play each week in Kansas City's pass-heavy offense.