Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.

"I'm always complaining to the referees. ... When they see that they get selected for my game, they lose sleep because they realize I'm a pain in the ass," Brady said. "That's just kind of the way it goes."

Brady said the referees usually just ignore him because there are always so many things going on that they don't have time to give him any attention.

"Everyone's yelling for calls, the other team's yelling for calls, we're yelling for calls," Brady said. "There's holding on every play in the NFL, it's just whether they're gonna call it or not. Sometimes you get them, sometimes you don't, they basically even out over the course of the season."

The Buccaneers fell to 6-2 after Sunday's loss, which snapped a four-game win streak. Brady threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns but he also lost a fumble and threw two interceptions, including a game-sealing pick-six late in the fourth quarter.

Brady said he's learned over the course of his 21-year career not to point fingers after a loss and instead look inward to figure out how he can get better.

"Whenever you lose, you got to point the finger at yourself. It's not the referees," Brady said. "It's about our performance. It's about what we need to do to improve, and I think that's the best way to handle a loss."

The Buccaneers will have extra time to figure out how they will bounce back as they are on a bye in Week 9. Tampa Bay will return to action on Nov. 14 against the Washington Football Team.