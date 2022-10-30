X

    Report: Seahawks' DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett Likely to Play vs. Giants After Injuries

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 30, 2022

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 31: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 31, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    Seattle Seahawks wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are both expected to play Sunday against the New York Giants despite being listed as questionable on this week's injury report, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Seahawks’ WR Tyler Lockett, listed as questionable for Sunday due to hamstring and rib injuries, is expected to play vs. Giants, per source.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    When Seahawks’ WR D.K. Metcalf was carted off last Sunday with a patella tendon injury, some suspected he might be sidelined for weeks. But Metcalf, listed as questionable for Sunday, will return from his injury sooner than expected and play vs. the Giants, per source.

    Metcalf overcame a cervical neck fracture suffered in Oct. 2018 while with Ole Miss to become of the NFL's most productive wide receivers. He has not missed a game during his NFL career, although there certainly was concern after he left last week's 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on a cart.

    The former Ole Miss star has excelled for the Seahawks over his first three seasons in the league thanks to a per-17 game average of 75 catches, 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns.

    Metcalf's 6'4," 235-pound frame helps him tower over any defensive back and provides a big target for quarterback Geno Smith. He has 31 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns.

    Neither player practiced Wednesday, but Lockett practiced in full Thursday while Metcalf sat. Both were limited Friday.

    Through seven games, Lockett has posted 41 receptions for 468 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Metcalf, meanwhile, has logged 31 catches for 418 yards and two scores.

    With both receivers in tow, the 4-3 Seahawks will look to hand the streaking Giants just their second loss of the season on Sunday.

