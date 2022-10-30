Report: Seahawks' DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett Likely to Play vs. Giants After Injuries

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are both expected to play Sunday against the New York Giants despite being listed as questionable on this week's injury report, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Metcalf overcame a cervical neck fracture suffered in Oct. 2018 while with Ole Miss to become of the NFL's most productive wide receivers. He has not missed a game during his NFL career, although there certainly was concern after he left last week's 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on a cart.

The former Ole Miss star has excelled for the Seahawks over his first three seasons in the league thanks to a per-17 game average of 75 catches, 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Metcalf's 6'4," 235-pound frame helps him tower over any defensive back and provides a big target for quarterback Geno Smith. He has 31 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns.

Neither player practiced Wednesday, but Lockett practiced in full Thursday while Metcalf sat. Both were limited Friday.

With both receivers in tow, the 4-3 Seahawks will look to hand the streaking Giants just their second loss of the season on Sunday.