NASCAR's Kyle Busch Required to Take Sensitivity Training After Using R-Word

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Kyle Busch will have to complete sensitivity training prior to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season after using the R-word during an on-track interview.

"The two-time series champion used a term that disparages those with intellectual disabilities when describing an on-track incident with Brad Keselowski," NASCAR.com staff wrote Monday.

Busch apologized Sunday for the remark:

Down the last stretch of the race, Busch and Keselowski were running second and third behind Alex Bowman. Keselowski made an aggressive move for second place on the final lap and nearly took out the No. 18 car.

A runner-up finish wasn't enough for Busch to qualify for the Championship 4, so his pursuit of a title is over. His frustration with the outcome appeared to be evident during the interview.

Busch's punishment matches that of Hailie Deegan, whom NASCAR ordered to undergo sensitivity training before the start of this season after she used the R-word during an online video stream.