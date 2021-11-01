Steelers Trade Rumors: Melvin Ingram 'Doesn't Want to Be a Part of the Team'

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers may be parting ways with veteran edge-rusher Melvin Ingram very soon.

NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala says Ingram is not happy with his role in Pittsburgh and the team is working to trade him.

"He doesn't want to be here," Kinkhabwala said. "He doesn't want to be a part of the team. He thinks he's better than Alex Highsmith."

Ingram, who signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh this offseason, has not been a factor in the team's defensive scheme this year. He's playing behind starting defensive ends T.J. Watt and Highsmith.

Ingram played just 26 percent of the Steelers' defensive snaps in their Week 7 win over the Seattle Seahawks, per CBSSports.com's Bryan DeArdo. He sat out this past Sunday's victory over the Cleveland Browns with a groin injury.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Ingram has just one sack and 10 tackles in six games this season. Highsmith, a second-year pass-rusher out of Charlotte, has 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks this year.

Prior to this season, Ingram spent his entire career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers after being drafted in the first round in 2012. He recorded 49 sacks in his nine seasons with the team. Ingram was limited to seven games last season because of a knee injury.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Contending teams seeking improvements to their pass rush will surely be reaching out to Pittsburgh to check on Ingram's availability.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who rank last in the NFL in sacks entering Monday's game against the New York Giants, would be wise to reach out to the Steelers.