Aaron Rodgers to Take Part of Packers Salary in Bitcoin; Will Give Out $1M in Tokens

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is converting a portion of his salary into Bitcoin.

The three-time MVP said he's also giving away $1 million worth of the digital currency.

Rodgers is earning $1.1 million in base salary for the 2021 season and collected more than $23.1 million from a pair of bonuses.

The 37-year-old is joining the trend of athletes looking to dip their toes into the crypto market.

Two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Russell Okung was a relatively early adopter, tweeting in May 2019 that he wanted to be paid in Bitcoin. In December 2020, Okung worked with the Carolina Panthers to receive half of his $13 million salary in the cryptocurrency.

Ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence arranged to have his signing bonus invested with Blockfolio.

In the NBA, Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie was unsuccessful in attempting to tokenize the three-year, $34 million contract he had signed with the Brooklyn Nets. Dinwiddie also tried to purchase the Wizards' jersey sponsorship to promote his crypto app.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rodgers wasn't the only future Hall of Fame quarterback who felt generous recently.

In return for getting the football he threw for his 600th touchdown pass, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady gave one Bucs fan a number of gifts including one Bitcoin.