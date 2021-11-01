Adrian Peterson, Jeremy McNichols Titans Fantasy Outlook After Derrick Henry's Injury

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Adrian Peterson is 36 years old and hasn't played all season, but he could be the key to helping your fantasy team the rest of the year.

The Tennessee Titans will sign the veteran running back to the practice squad with the expectation that he will join the active roster, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The addition comes after All-Pro running back Derrick Henry suffered a foot injury that will require surgery.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Henry will be out 6-10 weeks.

It leaves a major hole in the lineup for Tennessee, a team that ranks first in the NFL in rushing attempts this season. Henry won the rushing title in each of the last two years, leading the league in carries each year.

Though Peterson might not have Henry's workload, many expect significant playing time for the veteran:

The Titans have Jeremy McNichols, who has been the change-of-pace back behind Henry this season playing 25 percent of snaps, per Pro Football Reference. The 25-year-old is mostly used as a receiver, totaling 21 catches with only seven carries this year.

McNichols should get more touches with Henry gone, making him an option in points-per-reception leagues.

Peterson should still be the higher-priority pickup in fantasy football leagues as more of a like-for-like replacement for Henry.

The seven-time Pro Bowler rushed for 604 yards with seven touchdowns last season with the Detroit Lions, splitting time with D'Andre Swift on a team that ranked 30th in rushing attempts.

There is an even bigger opportunity in 2021 with a team that loves to run the ball, has a top offensive line and will play with a lead in most games. Peterson should be looking at double-digit carries with plenty of chances for touchdowns.

Fans shouldn't expect the Peterson that won MVP in 2012. But there could still be enough opportunity to make Peterson startable in fantasy lineups as an RB2 or flex.

Unless Tennessee adds another running back before Tuesday's trade deadline, Peterson should be a highly sought-after player on waivers this week.