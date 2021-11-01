Rams' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Von Miller Trade with Broncos

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The Los Angeles Rams added another weapon to their defense with the reported acquisition of Von Miller, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Denver Broncos will reportedly receive a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for Miller, according to Schefter, who also noted the Broncos will also pay $9 million of the linebacker's $9.7 remaining salary.

That last part is significant for a team that had just $3.79 million worth of cap space entering the day, per Spotrac. The Rams have several high-priced players on the roster like Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, as well as $41.4 million in dead cap from players like Jared Goff and Todd Gurley.

With the Broncos' help, the Rams should now have about $3.09 million in cap space remaining, 23rd in the NFL.

Los Angeles also created a fearsome defense going forward.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rams Defensive Depth Chart

DE: A'Shawn Robinson, Jonah Williams

NT: Sebastian Joseph, Greg Gaines, Bobby Brown

DT: Aaron Donald, Michael Hoecht

OLB: Von Miller, Kenny Young

OLB: Leonard Floyd, Terrell Lewis, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

ILB: Troy Reeder

ILB: Ernest Jones, Travin Howard

CB: Jalen Ramsey, Robert Rochell

CB: Donte Deayon, David Long

FS: Taylor Rapp, Juju Hughes, Terrell Burgess

SS: Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott

The Rams had the No. 1 defense in the NFL last season in both points and yards allowed, but the team hasn't been quite as dominant this year. L.A. currently ranks just 10th in points allowed per game and 21st in yards, with the pass defense especially struggling.

Cornerback Darious Williams has been out with an ankle injury, creating question marks behind Jalen Ramsey, but the pass rush should help make up for it.

Los Angeles already leads the NFL with 25 sacks this season, led by Leonard Floyd's 6.5 in eight games. Donald also remains an elite threat from the interior with five sacks and 12 quarterback hits, putting him on track for his seventh straight first-team All-Pro selection.

The team now adds another proven pass-rusher in Miller, who has 4.5 sacks in seven games after returning from the ankle injury that cost him all of 2020. The eight-time Pro Bowler has 110.5 sacks in his career and could have even more success with offenses needing to focus on so many other players.

Terrell Lewis could also be effective rushing the passer in a part-time role, learning from some of the best defensive players of their generation in Miller and Donald.

With the Rams already off to a 7-1 start behind an improved offense, the latest trade could make them a top contender for the Super Bowl.