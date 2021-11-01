Ravens' Malik Harrison Struck by Stray Bullet, Suffers Non-Life-Threatening Injury

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf while attending a gathering in Cleveland on Sunday and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Per the team's statement, Harrison is returning to Baltimore on Monday and has been in touch with team doctors.

"I've not had a chance to speak with him," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "I don't think it's severe at all. They're in the process of getting it checked out with the doctors. I haven't heard back on that report yet. ... I'm optimistic that it's going to be OK. Feel bad for the situation, happy that he's OK. Very grateful he's OK and not hurt worse."

According to Talia Naquin of Fox 8, the police report of the incident said police officers heard over a dozen shots in the area around 9 p.m. ET on Sunday and pursued a vehicle, arresting four suspects.

They were charged with inducing panic, vandalism, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Police officers reportedly found "multiple loaded firearms with chambered rounds in the vehicle."

Harrison, 23, was a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2020 and started the first five games of the season for the team, though Josh Byrnes has seen a bigger role at middle linebacker in recent games, reducing Harrison's playing time.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Harrison "has been on the field for fewer than 20 defensive snaps in the past three games."

In 23 career games, he's registered 66 tackles.