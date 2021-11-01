Sean Payton Received Text from Mike Krzyzewski After Saints' Upset Win vs. Bucs

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Sean Payton has won a Super Bowl and seven division championships with the New Orleans Saints, but Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ranks among his best moments.

The Saints navigated the potential season-ending loss of quarterback Jameis Winston to earn a 36-27 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, prompting a certain coaching legend to reach out.

“Got a text from Mike Krzyzewski tonight,” Payton told Peter King of NBC Sports. “All about adversity, and winning the games you’re not supposed to win, and when coaching really matters. I’ll save it forever.”

Krzyzewski is heading into his final season at Duke, closing one of the most legendary coaching careers in all of sports. It's unclear what his text to Payton said, but there may be no better person on the planet to receive a complimentary text from when it comes to coaching acumen.

Payton will now likely have to continue navigating without Winston, potentially changing his offense on the fly to accommodate Taysom Hill's running skills.

If he's able to keep the Saints in playoff contention, Coach K might be sending a few more texts before the season's over.