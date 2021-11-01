Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott 'Looking Good' to Return from Calf Injury vs. Broncos

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott missed Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings because of a calf injury, but the team expects him to return in Week 9, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

"From what I understand, he was really, really close to playing," Rapoport said of Sunday's game. "Now, the Cowboys were not gonna put him in harm's way at all. If anything was wrong at all, any pain, he was not gonna play."

Cooper Rush started the Week 8 battle and led the Cowboys to a 20-16 win.

Prescott is reportedly expected to return to practice this week and play versus the Denver Broncos.

Prescott missed 11 games in 2020 because of an ankle injury, derailing the Cowboys season as they finished 6-10. He still earned a four-year, $160 million contract, including a record $126 million guaranteed, in the offseason.

Dallas held Prescott out during the preseason because of a shoulder injury suffered in training camp, and the team was extra cautious following the Week 6 calf injury. It made sense for a Cowboys team that entered Sunday with three more wins than anyone else in the NFC East.

Prescott, a two-time Pro Bowler, has 1,813 passing yards with 16 touchdowns against four interceptions through six games this year, leading the NFL with a 73.1 completion percentage.