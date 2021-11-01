Cam Newton Rumors: Saints Won't Pursue QB After Jameis Winston's ACL Injury

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File

The New Orleans Saints reportedly have no plans to pursue Cam Newton after Jameis Winston suffered a serious knee injury in Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Newton is not in the Saints' plans. The Saints fear Winston suffered a torn ACL after leaving the game on a cart in the second quarter.

Josina Anderson confirmed the Saints will not pursue Newton.

Trevor Siemian replaced Winston and led the Saints to a 36-27 win over their division rivals.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.