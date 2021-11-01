NASCAR's Kyle Busch Apologizes After Using R-Word During Post-Race Interview

Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch apologized for using a slur when speaking to reporters after Sunday's race at Martinsville Speedway.

"He drills my ass coming out of [Turn] 4 for no reason," Busch said when discussing Brad Keselowski. "I mean, where was he going? What was he gonna do, spin me out? He was trying to do a Harvick is what he was trying to do. For what? For second place? To do what, he wasn't going to transfer through with that. It's freaking r----ded, man. It's so stupid."

Busch also said he should "beat the s--t out of" Keselowski.

He tweeted an apology for using the R-word after the interview:

A similar situation happened in January when NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan apologized for using the same word during a virtual race that aired on Twitch.

NASCAR announced Deegan would undergo sensitivity training as a result.

As for Sunday's race, Zack Albert of NASCAR.com noted Busch finished in second place behind Alex Bowman and fell three points short of advancing from the Round of 8. Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano were among the other notable names who were eliminated.

Busch's frustration with Keselowski stemmed from a tense final lap that included contact.