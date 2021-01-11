    NASCAR's Hailie Deegan Apologizes for Using R-Word During Esports Race

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2021

    ARCA driver Hailie Deegan prepares to get in her car prior to the start of the NASCAR ARCA auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Saturday June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan apologized for using a slur during a virtual race that was airing on a Twitch stream Sunday night.

    "Earlier tonight I used an insensitive word during an online race being broadcast on twitch," she wrote. "It was inappropriate slang and a stupid thing to do. I apologize to everyone who was offended by it.  There's no excuse for it, and I know I have to do better for my sponsors and my fans."

    TMZ Sports noted Deegan, 19, could be heard saying, "Who's the r----d behind me? Don't do that, please."

    As Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports noted, Deegan is the daughter of motocross legend Brian Deegan and became the first woman to win a NASCAR ARCA Series race in 2018. She finished third in the point standings of NASCAR's ARCA Series in 2020 and is expected to compete in a full season in the Truck Series in 2021.

    This is not the first time a NASCAR driver was heard using a slur during an esports race. 

    In April, NASCAR suspended Kyle Larson for using the N-word during a race. He was reinstated in October and cleared to return by Jan. 1.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Complete Guide to the National Championship 🏆

      📍 How both teams got here 🗝️ Keys and predictions 📲 What to know before OSU vs. Bama tonight

      Complete Guide to the National Championship 🏆
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Complete Guide to the National Championship 🏆

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest Wild-Card Winners and Losers

      Our staff's picks after the opening round of the playoffs

      Biggest Wild-Card Winners and Losers
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Biggest Wild-Card Winners and Losers

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Browns Earn Franchise-Defining Win

      @GDavenport explains how Cleveland's stunning upset shows that this isn't the same old Browns 📲

      Browns Earn Franchise-Defining Win
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Browns Earn Franchise-Defining Win

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Winners, Losers of NFL All-Pro Team

      @Gagnon breaks down the surprises and snubs from this year's selections 🔍

      Winners, Losers of NFL All-Pro Team
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Winners, Losers of NFL All-Pro Team

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report