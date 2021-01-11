NASCAR's Hailie Deegan Apologizes for Using R-Word During Esports Race

John Bazemore/Associated Press

NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan apologized for using a slur during a virtual race that was airing on a Twitch stream Sunday night.

"Earlier tonight I used an insensitive word during an online race being broadcast on twitch," she wrote. "It was inappropriate slang and a stupid thing to do. I apologize to everyone who was offended by it. There's no excuse for it, and I know I have to do better for my sponsors and my fans."

TMZ Sports noted Deegan, 19, could be heard saying, "Who's the r----d behind me? Don't do that, please."

As Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports noted, Deegan is the daughter of motocross legend Brian Deegan and became the first woman to win a NASCAR ARCA Series race in 2018. She finished third in the point standings of NASCAR's ARCA Series in 2020 and is expected to compete in a full season in the Truck Series in 2021.

This is not the first time a NASCAR driver was heard using a slur during an esports race.

In April, NASCAR suspended Kyle Larson for using the N-word during a race. He was reinstated in October and cleared to return by Jan. 1.