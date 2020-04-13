NASCAR's Kyle Larson Uses N-Word During Esports Race Streaming on Twitch

Terry Renna/Associated Press

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson used the n-word during an iRacing game that was broadcast Sunday.

According to videos that made the rounds on social media, Larson thought he lost communication on his headset and was trying to get the attention of someone in the chat.

"I can't see it. You can't hear me? Hey n----r," Larson said.

Larson's quote was broadcast to the audience and other drivers, who responded to tell the Chip Ganassi Racing racer that they heard him. Scott Gleeson of USA Today reached out to NASCAR, Chip Ganassi Racing and iRacing on Monday but did not receive a response.

The race was being broadcast on Twitch and eNASCAR.com, though it is not officially affiliated with NASCAR. Larson also did not issue a comment on his use of the epithet on the stream or after the race.

The 27-year-old, who is half-Japanese, began his rise through NASCAR's circuits as part of the sport's Drive for Diversity program. He has been part of the Cup series since 2013, winning six races and finishing a career-best sixth in the points standings last year.

Fellow NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace also ran into trouble during an iRacing event when he "rage-quit" an event last week and lost a sponsorship.