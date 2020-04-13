NASCAR's Kyle Larson Uses N-Word During Esports Race Streaming on Twitch

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

Kyle Larson gets ready to climb into his car to practice for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Terry Renna/Associated Press

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson used the n-word during an iRacing game that was broadcast Sunday.

According to videos that made the rounds on social media, Larson thought he lost communication on his headset and was trying to get the attention of someone in the chat.

"I can't see it. You can't hear me? Hey n----r," Larson said.

Larson's quote was broadcast to the audience and other drivers, who responded to tell the Chip Ganassi Racing racer that they heard him. Scott Gleeson of USA Today reached out to NASCAR, Chip Ganassi Racing and iRacing on Monday but did not receive a response.

The race was being broadcast on Twitch and eNASCAR.com, though it is not officially affiliated with NASCAR. Larson also did not issue a comment on his use of the epithet on the stream or after the race.

The 27-year-old, who is half-Japanese, began his rise through NASCAR's circuits as part of the sport's Drive for Diversity program. He has been part of the Cup series since 2013, winning six races and finishing a career-best sixth in the points standings last year.

Fellow NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace also ran into trouble during an iRacing event when he "rage-quit" an event last week and lost a sponsorship. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Most Disrespectful Moments of the Last Decade 🤧

    Got a favorite we missed? Leave it in the comments 👇

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Most Disrespectful Moments of the Last Decade 🤧

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    10 Most Surprising 50-Pt Games in NBA History 🤯

    150 players have combined to produce 564 50-pt games. The handful that came seemingly out of nowhere 👉

    Featured logo
    Featured

    10 Most Surprising 50-Pt Games in NBA History 🤯

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Potential Landing Spots for Yannick Ngakoue

    At least eight sacks in his first four seasons, and 14 forced fumbles in 63 games are the fourth-highest in the league during that span. Ngakoue might figure he's earned the right to be picky

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Top Potential Landing Spots for Yannick Ngakoue

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's MVP of the Last Decade 🏆

    Our key factors: ✔️ Longevity ✔️ Total production ✔️ Individual awards

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Every Team's MVP of the Last Decade 🏆

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report