Trevor Siemian, Marquez Callaway, Saints' Fantasy Outlook After Jameis Winston Injury

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a knee injury.

Winston was replaced by Trevor Siemian, who tossed a one-yard touchdown to fullback Alex Amrah in the second quarter. Siemian might be able to dink-and-dunk the Saints to success on the field, but his presence under center is not a welcome sight for fantasy football managers.

A seven-year veteran with 25 starts, Siemian has not been a consistent quarterback throughout his career. He started his career with the Denver Broncos before spending time as a backup for the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets. He was signed by the Saints during the 2020 season and New Orleans re-signed him prior to this year.

Siemian is known as a game-manager. He likely won't be asked to do too much in New Orleans' offense, which features star running back Alvin Kamara. The Saints also acquired veteran Mark Ingram II from the Houston Texans on Wednesday. Without Winston, New Orleans is likely to lean more on its run game.

But Siemian showed that he can make plays when called upon, like this 38-yard completion.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Saints wide receivers Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris have not done much this season so far. Entering Sunday's game, Kamara led the team with four receiving touchdowns ahead of Callaway (three) and Harris (two). It would be wishful thinking for fantasy managers to expect them to see a bump in production with Siemian under center.

Callaway is known as the New Orleans' deep threat, but he has not topped 100 yards in a game this season entering Sunday. His longest reception of the year is 58 yards. Harris had only been targeted 16 times and made 12 catches.

The Saints are missing the presence of Pro Bowl receiver Michael Thomas, who started the season on the PUP list after undergoing ankle surgery in June. Thomas is eligible to return to practice, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last week that he's likely "a few weeks away" from returning.

When Thomas returns, he will draw a ton of attention from opposing defenses and open things up for Callaway and Harris. Until that time, the Saints wide receivers will likely remain an afterthought in New Orleans' run-heavy offense.

Fantasy managers should stay away from Siemian, and keep Callaway and Harris benched until the New Orleans offense is back at full strength.