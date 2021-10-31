Carson Wentz on Colts' OT Loss to Titans: 'I Beat Us Today at the End of the Game'

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz had a rough outing in a 34-31 overtime loss to the Tennesee Titans on Sunday, and he's shouldering most of the blame after tossing two late interceptions.

"I beat us today at the end of the game," Wentz said in his postgame press conference.

Wentz tossed his first interception of the game late in the fourth quarter, and Titans defensive back Elijah Molden returned it for a touchdown. The 28-year-old called it a "terrible play."

Colts head coach Frank Reich took the blame for Wentz's first pick of the afternoon:

"I told Carson right after that play, he came over to the sideline, I said, 'That's 100 percent my fault. That's a terrible play-call. Now, just go make it right. Go make it right.'"

Wentz made up for the pick with another touchdown drive to force overtime, but he tossed his second pick of the game in OT. Titans safety Kevin Byard was able to return it 14 yards to put the team in field-goal range at the Indy 32-yard line.

Wentz finished the game 27-of-51 passing for 231 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as the Colts moved to 3-5 on the year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The former Pro Bowler entered Sunday's game with just one interception on the season after a 2020 campaign that saw him throw a career-high 15 picks as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philly traded Wentz to the Colts in March, and Reich lauded the veteran throughout the offseason, saying he believes in the signal-caller and knows his hard work will pay off.

While Wentz has undoubtedly improved from last season, his efforts still haven't been enough as the Colts continue to struggle with injuries through the first half of the season.

Defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis exited Sunday's game with a knee injury, safety Khari Willis suffered a calf injury and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was evaluated for a concussion. Hilton also missed time earlier in the season because of injury.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell is on injured reserve, and other players who have missed time include defensive ends Kwity Paye and Kemoko Turay, left guard Quenton Nelson, right tackle Braden Smith and cornerbacks T.J. Carrie, Rock Ya-Sin and Xavier Rhodes.