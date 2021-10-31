Robert Saleh on Mike White's Future as Jets' Long-Term QB: 'Anything Is Possible'

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

In his first career start, New York Jets quarterback Mike White made a huge impression in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. So much so, that it seems like Jets head coach Robert Saleh is open to the idea of White remaining the team's starter going forward.

When asked about White being the Jets' long-term answer at quarterback after the game, Saleh told reporters "anything is possible."

White threw for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as New York improved to 2-5. He led the Jets on a touchdown drive to open Sunday's game for New York's first points in the first quarter this entire season. White's performance put him in some elite company.

White was starting in place of Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who suffered a sprained PCL in Week 7 against the New England Patriots. The earliest Wilson is expected to return is Nov. 14 against the Buffalo Bills, giving White at least one more start against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Dallas Cowboys, White landed on the Jets' practice squad in 2019. He had been switched between New York's practice squad and active roster 11 times prior to Sunday's start.

The Jets offense looked more efficient under White as offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur called the game from the booth for the first time this year. LaFleur usually called the game from the sideline so he could be in direct communication with Wilson, but he switched things up with White under center.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Jets have longed for a solution at the quarterback position, and they believed they found it when they drafted Wilson No. 2 overall in this year's draft. But Wilson has struggled through rookie growing pains, throwing nine interceptions prior to his injury.

If White continues to play like he did Sunday, the Jets may have had their long-term answer at quarterback all along, and he was on their practice squad.