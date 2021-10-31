Bermuda Championship 2021: Lucas Herbert Earns 1st Career PGA Tour Victory

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

For the first time in his career, Lucas Herbert is a winner on the PGA Tour.

The 25-year-old won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Sunday, shooting a two-under 69 in the final round to finish 15 under for the tournament.

He bested Patrick Reed and Danny Lee by just one stroke, with Patrick Rodgers (-13), Scott Stallings (-12) and Taylor Pendrith (-12) rounding out the top five.

Herbert finished his day with four birdies and two bogeys, holding off a furious push from Reed, who shot six under Sunday. He birdied four of the last six holes to put the squeeze on Herbert.

After the round, Reed focused on the positives from the tournament, his best showing since battling bilateral pneumonia in September.

"Ever since I got back from being sick it just seemed like the offense wasn’t quite there, I wasn't making enough birdies and when that happens one little swing here or there turns a round you want to salvage into a mediocre round," he told reporters. "This week I had plenty of offense, just needed to take away a few careless errors."

And Herbert—who had an average driving distance of 289.5 yards, a 64.3 percent driving accuracy, hit 55.6 percent of greens in regulation and gained 1.6 strokes putting, per PGATour.com—had just enough answers to keep Reed at bay.

It wasn't an easy day for golf at the Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton, Bermuda, with high winds and occasional rain. Weather pushed the tee times to earlier in the morning, but the conditions didn't do the players many favors.

"I love playing when it's really hard," Herbert said on the Golf Channel broadcast after the round. "I think it makes you be that little bit better, and it eliminates the guys who maybe aren't as good who are hitting shots that don't get affected by wind or rain as much. I just enjoyed the struggle out there today. There were times where we were nearly sitting on the ground behind an umbrella—and just embracing that was so much fun."

Pendrith, who started the day four strokes ahead of Herbert and the 54-hole leader, did not enjoy the struggle. He had a rough go of it, shooting five over for the day.

Still, the PGA Tour rookie tried to focus on the bright spots from the tournament, not the rough finish.

"Lots of positives," he told reporters. "Obviously it's my best finish out here [on the PGA Tour]. It was a tough Sunday, which I guess I'll learn a lot from that, but to have a good week was great."